Aims Property Securities Fund (APW) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

APW stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$1.40 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares. Aims Property Securities Fund has a 52 week low of A$1.41 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of A$1.90 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of $62.42 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

