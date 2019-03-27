Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,326 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.25% of Agree Realty worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,725,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.18. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

WARNING: “Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/agree-realty-co-adc-stake-decreased-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.