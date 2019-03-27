Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.60, for a total value of C$596,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,888,096.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$61.02 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$42.35 and a 52 week high of C$62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.55.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$710.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$675.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.660000036634868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Senior Officer Louise Grondin Sells 10,000 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/agnico-eagle-mines-ltd-aem-senior-officer-louise-grondin-sells-10000-shares.html.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.