AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $147,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,244 shares of company stock worth $4,363,557. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

