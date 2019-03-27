AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. AeroVironment posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.60 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 259,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,004. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $121.32.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,475,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,505,097.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,965.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,372 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 247.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,894,000 after purchasing an additional 540,901 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 59.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

