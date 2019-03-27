AE Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NVS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVS stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $95.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.8646 per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.94.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

