AE Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,941,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,647,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,851.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,454,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18,640.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,270,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

