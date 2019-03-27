Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 124.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 29.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $18,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $422.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $557.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.24 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/advisory-services-network-llc-trims-holdings-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.