Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,641,000 after purchasing an additional 296,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,230,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,686,000 after acquiring an additional 339,385 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,502,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,018,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,274,000 after acquiring an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

