Advisor Group Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viacom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 935.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Viacom by 3,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Viacom in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

VIAB opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

