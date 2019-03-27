Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,570,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,370,000 after acquiring an additional 475,667 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 463,706 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ryder System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ryder System by 222.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 705,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 53.0% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 800,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,320 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

