Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 777.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 114.82%. The business had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Vice Chairman Douglas R. Casella sold 34,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,177,901.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,116,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,422 shares of company stock worth $14,797,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/advisor-group-inc-raises-position-in-casella-waste-systems-inc-cwst.html.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.