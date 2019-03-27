Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PHO opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,356 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/advisor-group-inc-purchases-1356-shares-of-invesco-water-resources-etf-pho.html.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.