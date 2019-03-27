Advisor Group Inc. Has $404,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 256.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $721,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $118,710.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,917 shares of company stock worth $862,187 in the last 90 days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

