Advance Gold (AAX) Trading 29.4% Higher

Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX)’s share price traded up 29.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 107,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 37,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

