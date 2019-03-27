Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Adobe worth $198,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,073,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $520,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,607 shares of company stock valued at $71,220,683. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.56. The company had a trading volume of 260,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,276. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.56.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

