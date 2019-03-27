Achaogen (AKAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Achaogen to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKAO opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Achaogen has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $33.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.
About Achaogen
Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Achaogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achaogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.