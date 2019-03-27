Achaogen (AKAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Achaogen to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAO opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Achaogen has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $33.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 1,277,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $690,059.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,561,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,168.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 520,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $327,664.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,667,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,460,340.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,431,887 shares of company stock worth $2,589,886. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

