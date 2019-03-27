Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by grace capital

grace capital lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $296,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,022 shares of company stock worth $2,517,650. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

ACN opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

