Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 81.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

AKR opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $61,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $139,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,096 shares of company stock worth $481,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

