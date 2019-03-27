Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 81.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.
AKR opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $29.82.
In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $61,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $139,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,096 shares of company stock worth $481,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Further Reading: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.