Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) debt fell 0.8% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.125% coupon and will mature on July 1, 2022. The debt is now trading at $99.97 and was trading at $100.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 886,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,241. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,592,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,399,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,375,000 after purchasing an additional 204,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,591,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,791 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/acadia-healthcare-achc-debt-trading-0-8-lower.html.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.