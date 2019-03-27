Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 359,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

JNJ opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

