Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,580 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 28th total of 400,507 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

