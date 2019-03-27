AbbVie (ABBV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

ABBV stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $75.77 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,272 shares of company stock worth $7,786,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

