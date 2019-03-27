ABB Ltd. (ABBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 23.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBN shares. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 17 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

