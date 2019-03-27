Abacus Mining and Exploration (AME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 43428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Abacus Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

