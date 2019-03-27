A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of AOS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $239,382.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

