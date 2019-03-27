986 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Acquired by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,371,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,073 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,484,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 226,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 63,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $37.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “986 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Acquired by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/986-shares-in-spdr-portfolio-mid-cap-etf-spmd-acquired-by-bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p.html.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.