8,925 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,153. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
