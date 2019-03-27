650 Shares in iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of JXI opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/650-shares-in-ishares-global-utilities-etf-jxi-purchased-by-financial-advocates-investment-management.html.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.