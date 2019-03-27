6,324 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,324 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Xilinx by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,928 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,137,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $95,895,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Xilinx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

