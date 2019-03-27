6,135 Shares in Msci Inc (MSCI) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total value of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Msci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Msci from $172.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.56.
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
