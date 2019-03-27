53,092 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

