48,290 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,624,000 after buying an additional 1,393,628 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 19,154,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $103.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paypal from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Paypal to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $669,377.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,646.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/48290-shares-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-acquired-by-gardner-lewis-asset-management-l-p.html.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.