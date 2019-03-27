46,094 Shares in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,189,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,857,000. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $58.39.
