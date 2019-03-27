3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187,712 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.87% of 3M worth $2,078,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 17,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in 3M by 14,237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 939,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,941,033,000 after purchasing an additional 933,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.17.

In related news, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.14, for a total transaction of $1,873,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

