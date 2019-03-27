32,952 Shares in ASML Holding NV (ASML) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 20.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $3,659,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 37.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,263 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 127.5% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $2.3856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

