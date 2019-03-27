31,442 Shares in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,446,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 314,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Williams Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 37,739 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $457,019.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,766.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,003.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “31,442 Shares in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/31442-shares-in-carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo-purchased-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.