26,359 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) Purchased by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 453.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 428,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after buying an additional 129,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

