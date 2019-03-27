2,565 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $179.05 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

