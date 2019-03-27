24,860 Shares in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,869,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 952.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several analysts have commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

