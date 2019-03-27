$246.20 Million in Sales Expected for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to post $246.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Extraction Oil & Gas posted sales of $230.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.82 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $711.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

In related news, Director Donald L. Evans acquired 40,000 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

