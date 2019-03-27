24,300 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Acquired by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,291,000 after acquiring an additional 210,123 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, insider Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 1,777 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $64,007.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,730.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Douglas Collier sold 12,814 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $457,203.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,598 shares of company stock worth $7,842,411. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LZB opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.95.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $467.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZB. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Sidoti set a $38.00 price target on shares of La-Z-Boy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

