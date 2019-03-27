22,900 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

AWK stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 10.36%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “22,900 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/22900-shares-in-american-water-works-company-inc-awk-acquired-by-psagot-investment-house-ltd.html.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.