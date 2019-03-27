1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (FIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
FIV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,927. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.
About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM
