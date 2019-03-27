$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Idera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $490,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $580,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.79 million, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $13.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,045.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.53. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.57. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 128,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 159,916 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.