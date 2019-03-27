10,879 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $319,230,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $8,513,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. Green Valley Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,418,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $83.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.
In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 192,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $15,813,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 990,451 shares in the company, valued at $81,266,504.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,105,711.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 902,060 shares of company stock valued at $71,976,571 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.
