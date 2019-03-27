$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium NV (CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $2.01 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Tusk Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 46.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,676,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,094 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in Constellium by 96.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 839,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Constellium by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,938,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 665,890 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,094. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.56. Constellium has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

