$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,519,000 after buying an additional 432,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,420,000 after buying an additional 286,879 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,260,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,633,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $146,362,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 364,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,592,829. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

