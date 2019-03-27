$1.24 EPS Expected for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Petroleum & Chemical’s earnings. China Petroleum & Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow China Petroleum & Chemical.
SNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $10,771,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
