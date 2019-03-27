$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported sales of $995.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,540,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $5.30 on Friday, hitting $208.93. 574,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,531. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

